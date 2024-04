Dubai Airports Issues Travel Advisory Amid Heavy Rain

Dubai Airports said that flights continue to be delayed and diverted.

Dubai International (DXB) is advising passengers not to come to the airport, unless absolutely necessary due to the unprecedented weather conditions in the country.

In a statement, Dubai Airports said that flights continue to be delayed and diverted. Passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines for the latest information on flight status.

Dubai Airports assures passengers that they are working hard to recover operations as quickly as possible in very challenging conditions.

On the same note, Emirates Airlines has decided to suspend travel procedures for passengers departing from Dubai starting from 8:00 am on Wednesday, April 17th, until midnight on April 18th, due to operational challenges resulting from adverse weather conditions and road conditions.

Emirates Airlines added that procedures for passengers arriving in Dubai and transit passengers will continue.

