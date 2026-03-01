Dubai Says Drone Debris Causes Fire At Burj Al Arab Hotel

Dubai authorities said debris from an intercepted drone caused a fire at the city's famed luxury hotel the Burj Al Arab, according to a statement Sunday, following a wave of Iranian strikes launched at Gulf states.

"Authorities confirm that a drone was intercepted and debris caused a minor fire on the Burj Al Arab's outer facade," the Dubai Media Office wrote on its X account.

"Civil Defence teams responded immediately and brought the incident under control. No injuries have been reported."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)