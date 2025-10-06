Drunk Passenger Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Delta Employee After Being Kicked Off Flight

A disturbing incident occurred at Salt Lake City International Airport where a drunk passenger, allegedly sexually assaulted a Delta Air Lines employee. Cody Sierra Marie Bryne, 31, grabbed and twisted the employee's breast while shouting a threat, leading to her arrest and charges of sexual battery, assault, and public intoxication, New York Post reported.

The incident unfolded as Bryne boarded a Delta flight to Portland, Oregon, and refused to move from the aisle, prompting the pilot to order her off the plane. As she was escorted off, Bryne allegedly tried to bolt into a secure area, grabbed another woman by the neck, and pulled her hair. She then grabbed the Delta employee's breast and twisted it, shouting a threat.

Bryne thn allegedly made a run for the airport exit after the incident, but was later caught trying to book a ticket with another airline. Police arrested her, but she resisted being handcuffed, requiring two officers to restrain her.

In a post-arrest interview, Bryne denied touching the Delta worker's breast or assaulting anyone, despite court records indicating she admitted to drinking earlier that morning and appeared severely intoxicated. She remains in custody, facing charges and potential fines up to $37,000 for interfering with flight crews.

"[Bryne] was unable to hold an intelligible conversation, had the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from her person, had difficulty following directions, and needed assistance with walking," the documents said.

Salt Lake City police have seen a surge in alcohol-related unruly passenger cases since the pandemic, resulting in more arrests at the airport. Federal law allows fines up to $37,000 for interfering with flight crews.

"Delta has zero tolerance for abusive, disruptive or unlawful behavior on our flights. The safety and security of our customers and crew is our highest priority, and we take all incidents seriously. While we do not comment on pending litigation, we are fully cooperating with law enforcement as the investigation proceeds," an airline spokesperson told The Post.