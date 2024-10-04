Drone Launched From "The East" Killed 2 Soldiers, Says Israel

The Israeli army on Friday said a drone launched "from the east" killed two soldiers, with a public broadcaster reporting the strike originated from Iraq and hit a base in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights.

The military said the two soldiers died in northern Israel. When asked by AFP for details it said the soldiers were killed in a drone strike launched from the east, without specifying from where.

Israeli army radio said the strike was launched from Iraq overnight Thursday.

Two UAVs were launched from Iraq and crossed into Israeli territory in the Golan Heights area, the radio said.

"One UAV was intercepted by the air force, while the second exploded at a military camp north of the Golan Heights," it said.

"As a result of the explosion two soldiers were killed," it said, adding 24 others were wounded.

Public broadcaster Kan also reported the strike originated from Iraq and hit the Golan Heights.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq group, which is pro-Iran, said it launched a series of drone strikes targeting Israel this week, including three attacks on three different targets in the Golan and Tiberias early Friday.

The Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip, triggered by the Palestinian group's October 7 attack on Israel, has also drawn in Iran-backed militants in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq and Yemen.

