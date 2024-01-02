Doritos Seasoning Under Scrutiny For Health Impact On Australian Workers: Report

"Flamin' Hot" Doritos and Cheetos is owned by food and drinks giant PepsiCo.

Flamin' Hot Doritos, loved by many in Australia for their tasty flavor, are now causing worries about health. The spicy seasoning used in these chips seems to be affecting the health of workers at a crisp factory in Australia.

According to The Forbes, workers at the Smith's Snackfood Company factory in Adelaide have suffered an array of health issues caused by the "flaming hot seasoning" used to make Doritos, the United Workers' Union (UWU) alleged in a complaint filed with workplace safety regulator SafeWork SA.

The UWU said a number of employees had "raised significant safety concerns" over how "strongly irritating substances" were being handled, with the seasoning being dispersed across the production area "every couple of weeks" when the spicy chips are made.

"After interviewing 13 workers from the afternoon shift, 11 reported various effects, including sneezing, coughing, eye and skin irritation, runny nose, sore throat, chest discomfort, and difficulty breathing," the union's report said.

The union emphasized that it is essential for the company to ensure a safe working environment for its employees.

A representative from PepsiCo, the owner of Smith's Snackfood Company, said that ensuring the safety of their employees is the company's foremost priority.

"We follow a number of safety procedures and protocols when producing products that include spicy seasoning," the spokesperson said.

"To further enhance these measures at our Adelaide site, there is mandatory mask wearing during production of this product, and we are installing additional extraction fans."

"We are committed to working with our people and the union to address any further concerns," the representative added.