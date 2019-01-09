Trump's Border Wall Debate Internal US Political Matter: Mexico President

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador during a news conference at National Palace. (Reuters)

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Wednesday that he would not get involved in discussion of the wall that US President Donald Trump wants to build at the US-Mexico border, saying the subject is an internal US political matter.

Speaking at a daily news conference, Lopez Obrador, who took office in December, pointed to US electoral politics when asked if he would comment on Trump's latest bid to secure funding for his planned southern border wall.