"Give My Regards To...": Trump As He Accuses China Of "Conspiring" Against US

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday accused Chinese President Xi Jinping of "conspiring against" America after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin attended China's largest-ever military parade.

Trump questioned whether China would acknowledge the American soldiers who "gave their blood" to help liberate the country during World War II.

"The big question to be answered is whether or not President Xi of China will mention the massive amount of support and "blood" that the United States of America gave to China in order to help it to secure its FREEDOM from a very unfriendly foreign invader. Many Americans died in China's quest for Victory and Glory. I hope that they are rightfully honoured and remembered for their Bravery and Sacrifice!," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

"May President Xi and the wonderful people of China have a great and lasting day of celebration. Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against The United States of America," he added.

China's Military Parade

China held a massive military parade on Wednesday to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un were in attendance.

Much of the weaponry and equipment in the parade was shown to the public for the first time, according to Chinese military officials.

They included land, sea and air-based strategic weapons, advanced precision warfare equipment and drones. Warplanes and helicopters flew in formation in the skies overhead.

It's the first major military parade in China since 2019 on the 70th anniversary of the founding of communist China.

What Xi Jinping Said

Chinese President Xi Jinping, terming the country as "unstoppable," assured its commitment to peaceful development.

"China will adhere to the path of peaceful development. The rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is unstoppable, and humanity's cause of peace and development will prevail," Xi said.

"Humanity is again faced with a choice of peace or war, dialogue or confrontation, and win-win outcomes or zero-sum games. The Chinese people will stand firmly on the right side of history and on the side of human progress, adhere to the path of peaceful development, and join hands with the rest of the world to build a community with a shared future for humanity," he added.

Xi also urged the People's Liberation Army (PLA) to build itself into world-class forces and resolutely safeguard national sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity.

China observes September 3 as the anniversary of what it describes as victory in the struggle against Japan in 1945, when Japan was defeated in World War II.