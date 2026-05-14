Iran, Trade, Taiwan On Cards As Trump Set To Meet Xi Jinping In Beijing

US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are set to tackle thorny issues dividing the two superpowers when they meet in Beijing on Thursday, with Iran, trade and Taiwan on the cards.

Xi will greet Trump with pomp and ceremony as they meet at 10:00 am (0200 GMT) in the opulent Great Hall of the People, a lavish welcome that belies the deep tensions between the world's biggest economies.

The two leaders will also enjoy a state banquet at the hall in the evening, and Trump will visit the historic Temple of Heaven, a World Heritage site where China's emperors once prayed for good harvest.

The US president arrived for the two-day summit on Air Force One late Wednesday accompanied by top CEOs, including Nvidia's Jensen Huang and Tesla's Elon Musk -- symbols of business deals Trump hopes to reach.

He was given a red carpet welcome, with 300 Chinese youth in white uniforms chanting "welcome" and waving small Chinese and US flags in unison as he descended the steps of the presidential plane pumping his fist.

On Friday, Trump and Xi are set to have tea and a working lunch before the US president heads home to Washington.

The trip to Beijing marks the first by a US president in nearly a decade, after Trump visited in 2017, accompanied -- unlike this time -- by his wife Melania.

Following that first visit, Trump unleashed a barrage of tariffs and restrictions on Chinese goods. He did so again after returning to the White House last year, triggering a trade war before Xi and Trump agreed to a truce in October.

'Big Hug'

Trump has said he expects a "great big hug" from Xi as he banks on what he believes is a strong personal relationship with the Chinese leader who he has admiringly said rules China with an "iron fist".

Top of his wish list will be business deals on agriculture, aircraft and other topics, with a host of top businessmen in the US leader's delegation.

Aboard Air Force One en route to Beijing, Trump vowed on social media to push Xi to "open up" China to US firms "so that these brilliant people can work their magic".

The Chinese foreign ministry said Wednesday it "welcomes" Trump's visit and that "China stands ready to work with the United States...to expand cooperation and manage differences".

But Trump is dealing with a different and more emboldened China to the one he visited nine years ago, with a host of unresolved trade and geopolitical tensions between the two countries.

The Iran war in particular has threatened to weaken Trump's position in talks with Xi, having already forced him to postpone it from March.

The US president said he expected a "long talk" with Xi about Iran, which sells most of its US-sanctioned oil to China, but insisted that "I don't think we need any help with Iran" from Beijing.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio struck a somewhat different tone.

"We hope to convince them to play a more active role in getting Iran to walk away from what they are doing now, and trying to do now in the Persian Gulf," US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told broadcaster Fox News in an interview aired Wednesday.

Tariff Truce?

The long-simmering trade war between the two countries will also be top of the agenda, after Trump's sweeping tariffs last year triggered tit-for-tat levies that exceeded 100 per cent.

Trump and Xi are set to discuss extending a one-year tariff truce, which the two leaders reached during their last meeting in South Korea in October, although a deal is far from certain.

On Taiwan, another issue that has bedevilled ties, Trump said Monday he would speak to Xi about US arms sales to the self-governing democracy claimed by China.

That would be a departure from historic US insistence that it will not consult Beijing on its support for the island, and one which will be closely watched by Taipei and US allies in the region.

China's controls on rare earth exports, AI rivalry and the countries' raucous trade relationship are also among the topics expected to be taken up by the two heads of state.

Both sides will be looking to come out of the summit with whatever wins they can, while also stabilising an often tense relationship between Beijing and Washington that has global implications.

Trump will also be hoping to leave with a firm date for a reciprocal visit by Xi to the United States later in 2026, to prove his rapport with his Chinese counterpart.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)