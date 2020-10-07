Donald Trump Was In Oval Office Day After Hospital Discharge

"The government is functioning," White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow told CNBC on Wednesday. "The president actually showed up in the Oval Office yesterday with extra precautions, with respect to his Covid-19."

Donald Trump Was In Oval Office Day After Hospital Discharge

Donald Trump spent time in the Oval Office on Tuesday.

Washington, United States:

US President Donald Trump spent time in the Oval Office on Tuesday, the day after he was discharged from hospital to continue his Covid-19 treatment at the White House, a top aide said.

"The government is functioning," White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow told CNBC on Wednesday. "The president actually showed up in the Oval Office yesterday with extra precautions, with respect to his Covid-19."

Trump has been heavily criticized over his attitude towards the coronavirus, as the number of Covid-19 cases among his inner circle rises.

Comments
Donald TrumpUS PresidentCoronavirus

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india