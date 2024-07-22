Donald Trump Wants Party To Be 'Reimbursed' For Spending Money Campaigning Against Joe Biden

Donald Trump told CNN that he thinks Ms Harris will be easier to defeat.

US President Joe Biden dropped out of the forthcoming presidential election on Sunday and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic Party's new nominee. The announcement wasn't completely unexpected, especially after pressure mounted on Mr Biden following his poor performance in the first presidential debate last month. Former president Donald Trump on Sunday reacted to Joe Biden ending his re-election bid, claiming the incumbent president is "certainly not fit to serve."

Further, he questioned whether the Republican Party should be "reimbursed for fraud" for the resources and money it spent campaigning against President Joe Biden. "So, we are forced to spend time and money on fighting Crooked Joe Biden, he polls badly after having a terrible debate, and quits the race. Now we have to start all over again," the 45th President of America wrote on Truth Social.

"Shouldn't the Republican Party be reimbursed for fraud in that everybody around Joe, including his doctors and the Fake News Media, knew he was not capable of running for, or being, President? Just askin'?" he added.

In a letter posted on X, Mr Biden said it had been the "greatest honor of my life" to be president. He said he would address the nation later this week. "While it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term," he wrote.

Later, he offered his "full support and endorsement" for Harris, with his campaign filing official notice to change its name to "Harris for President."

Donald Trump told CNN that he thinks Ms Harris will be easier to defeat than Biden would have been in the November 5 presidential election. The campaign also attacked Mr Biden and Ms Harris on social media saying that Mr Biden was unfit to continue serving as president.