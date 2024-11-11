Donald Trump is set to return to the White House after his emphatic victory over Kamala Harris in the November 5 US presidential elections. While the final results have not yet been declared, Trump has so far won 312 electoral votes, well past the 270 needed for victory. His Democratic rival, Harris, is lagging behind at 226.

The 78-year-old leader also sealed his sweep of all seven swing states, including Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, all of which voted Democratic in the last election. He also won the swing states of North Carolina and Nevada.

He has now started to assemble his second administration and has named campaign manager Susie Wiles to serve as his White House chief of staff. She is the first woman to be named to the high-profile role. All eyes are now on the Republican's other appointments for his incoming administration.

