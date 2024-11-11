Donald Trump is set to return to the White House after his emphatic victory over Kamala Harris in the November 5 US presidential elections. While the final results have not yet been declared, Trump has so far won 312 electoral votes, well past the 270 needed for victory. His Democratic rival, Harris, is lagging behind at 226.
The 78-year-old leader also sealed his sweep of all seven swing states, including Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, all of which voted Democratic in the last election. He also won the swing states of North Carolina and Nevada.
He has now started to assemble his second administration and has named campaign manager Susie Wiles to serve as his White House chief of staff. She is the first woman to be named to the high-profile role. All eyes are now on the Republican's other appointments for his incoming administration.
Here are live updates on Donald Trump's return to White House:
Trump Speaks To Putin, Urges Him To Not Escalate War In Ukraine
Donald Trump has spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin and urged him not to escalate the war in Ukraine, the Washington Post reported.
The US President-elect held the call from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on Thursday, just days after his election victory over Kamala Harris, the report said.
The Post, citing several people familiar with the call who spoke on the basis of anonymity, reported that Trump had reminded Putin of America's sizable military presence in Europe.
They said he also expressed an interest in further conversations to discuss "the resolution of Ukraine's war soon."
Trump, who is set to return to the White House in January next year, has repeatedly boasted that he could end the Russia-Ukraine war in his first 24 hours in power.
Trump Demands Senate Bypass Votes To Appoint Key Officials
Donald Trump has demanded that Republican lawmakers allow him to appoint key officials without a Senate confirmation vote.
Republican senators are in the process of picking their next leader, who will wield significant power come January after the party wrested back control of the upper chamber from Democrats.
Under the US Constitution, the Senate must vote to approve nominations made by the president for senior executive positions, such as cabinet posts, and judicial appointments.
A constitutional clause however allows for presidents to bypass a Senate vote if the chamber is in an extended recess.
Donald Trump Speaks To Germany's Scholz, Discusses "Return Of Peace In Europe"
US President-elect Donald Trump on Sunday spoke with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz by phone, and "agreed to work together towards a return to peace in Europe," Berlin said.
Scholz congratulated Trump a second time on his election victory, according to the chancellor's spokesperson.
"Both exchanged views on the German-American relationship and the current geopolitical challenges," the statement read.
"The chancellor underlined the government's willingness to continue the decades-long successful cooperation between the governments of both countries. They also agreed to work together towards a return to peace in Europe," it added.