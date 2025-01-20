Advertisement

Trump To Lay Out Trade Vision But Won't Impose New Tariffs Yet: Report

President-elect Trump has pledged tariffs of 10% on global imports, 60% on Chinese goods and a 25% import surcharge on Canadian and Mexican products, duties that may upend trade flows, raise costs and draw retaliation.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Trump To Lay Out Trade Vision But Won't Impose New Tariffs Yet: Report
Trump will direct agencies to investigate and remedy persistent trade deficits (File)

Donald Trump will issue a broad trade memo on Monday that stops short of imposing new tariffs on his first day in office, but rather directs federal agencies to evaluate US trade relationships with China, Canada and Mexico, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

President-elect Trump, who takes office on Monday, has pledged tariffs of 10% on global imports, 60% on Chinese goods and a 25% import surcharge on Canadian and Mexican products, duties that may upend trade flows, raise costs and draw retaliation.

Citing a summary of a memo that the Journal said Trump plans to issue, the newspaper said Trump will direct agencies to investigate and remedy persistent trade deficits and address unfair trade and currency policies by other nations.

The memo singles out China, Canada and Mexico for scrutiny, the newspaper reported. It directs agencies to assess Beijing's compliance with its 2020 trade deal with the US, as well as the status of the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA, the newspaper reported.

But the memo does not impose any new tariffs, the newspaper added.

There was no immediate comment from Trump aides on the Journal's reporting.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Trump 2.0, Trump Tariff News, Trump Executive Order
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com