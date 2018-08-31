Trump Threatens To Withdraw US From World Trade Organisation: Report

Such a move could undermine one of the foundations of the modern global trading system, which the United States was instrumental in creating.

World | | Updated: August 31, 2018 06:25 IST
Donald Trump has complained the US is treated unfairly in global trade (File Photo)

Washington: 

US President Donald Trump threatened in an interview with Bloomberg News on Thursday to withdraw from the World Trade Organization if "they don't shape up," in his latest criticism of the institution.

Such a move could undermine one of the foundations of the modern global trading system, which the United States was instrumental in creating.

"If they don't shape up, I would withdraw from the WTO," Trump said.

Trump has complained the United States is treated unfairly in global trade and has blamed the WTO for allowing that to happen. He has also warned he could take action against the global body, although he has not specified what form that could take.

© Thomson Reuters 2018


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

