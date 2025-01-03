Trump Slams Biden's Presidency, Blames Him For "Radical Islamic Terrorism"

President-elect Donald Trump has strongly criticised President Joe Biden's immigration policies, blaming them for the recent surge in violent crime across the United States. Trump's concerns were heightened following the deadly attack in New Orleans and the explosion outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas.



Trump took to Truth Social to express his discontent, stating that Biden's "Open Borders Policy" has created an environment where radical terrorism and violent crime are escalating to unprecedented levels. He further attacked Biden's leadership, calling him the "WORST PRESIDENT IN THE HISTORY OF AMERICA" and a "total disaster."

"I said, many times during rallies and elsewhere, that Radical Islamic Terrorism, and other forms of violent crime, will become so bad in America that it will become hard to even imagine or believe. That time has come, only worse than ever imagined," he posted.

The President-elect also accused Biden and his supporters of undermining the country, describing them as "election-interfering thugs" whose actions have caused irreversible damage to the nation. Trump emphasised the urgency of addressing the breakdown of safety, national security, and democracy across the country, demanding that the CIA get involved to prevent further deterioration.

Earlier this week he had also posted on X, "Our Country is a disaster, a laughing stock all over the World! This is what happens when you have OPEN BORDERS, with weak, ineffective, and virtually nonexistent leadership."

He even attacked the Department of Justice and FBI accusing them of attacking him, "unlawfully attacking their political opponent, ME", rather than focussing on American people.

Trump's criticism comes on the heels of two tragic incidents. In New Orleans, a pickup truck driven by Shamsud-Din Jabbar plowed into a crowd, killing at least 15 people. The FBI is investigating Jabbar's potential connections to extremist groups. In Las Vegas, an explosion occurred outside the Trump International Hotel, reportedly caused by firework mortars and camp fuel canisters. The suspect, an Army veteran from Colorado, is under investigation.

The Biden Administration's immigration policies have been under scrutiny, with some arguing that they have led to a surge in illegal immigration and a breakdown in border security. According to a House Oversight Committee hearing, the Biden Administration's policies have created a crisis at the southern border, with a significant increase in encounters and a lack of effective enforcement.

