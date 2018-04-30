Donald Trump Should Win Nobel Peace Prize, Says South Korea's President Donald Trump is preparing for his own summit with Kim Jong-Un in late May or early June.

5 Shares EMAIL PRINT Donald Trump had tweeted that his talk with South Korean President Moon Jae-In had been good (Reuters) Seoul: South Korean President Moon Jae-in said US President Donald Trump should win a Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to end the standoff with North Korea over its nuclear weapons programme, a South Korean official said on Monday.



"President Trump should win the Nobel Peace Prize. What we need is only peace," Moon told a cabinet meeting, according to a presidential Blue House official who briefed media.



and work towards the "complete denuclearisation" of the Korean peninsula in the first inter-Korean summit in more than a decade.



Trump is preparing for his own summit with Kim in late May or early June.



That upcoming meeting was the main subject of a private walk and chat that Kim and Moon had during their meeting at the border, the official said.



In January, Moon said Trump "deserves big credit for bringing about the inter-Korean talks. It could be a resulting work of the US-led sanctions and pressure." © Thomson Reuters 2018



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)



South Korean President Moon Jae-in said US President Donald Trump should win a Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to end the standoff with North Korea over its nuclear weapons programme, a South Korean official said on Monday."President Trump should win the Nobel Peace Prize. What we need is only peace," Moon told a cabinet meeting, according to a presidential Blue House official who briefed media. Moon and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Friday pledged to end hostilities between the two countries and work towards the "complete denuclearisation" of the Korean peninsula in the first inter-Korean summit in more than a decade.Trump is preparing for his own summit with Kim in late May or early June.That upcoming meeting was the main subject of a private walk and chat that Kim and Moon had during their meeting at the border, the official said. In January, Moon said Trump "deserves big credit for bringing about the inter-Korean talks. It could be a resulting work of the US-led sanctions and pressure." NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter