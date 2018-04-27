North, South Korea Agree To Goal Of Complete Denuclearisation Of Korean Peninsula

North and South Korea announced that they would seek an agreement to establish "permanent" and "solid" peace on the peninsula.

World | | Updated: April 27, 2018 15:07 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
North, South Korea Agree To Goal Of Complete Denuclearisation Of Korean Peninsula

Both the sides promised to turn their fortified border into a "peace zone" (PTI)

SEOUL:   The leaders of North and South Korea signed a declaration on Friday agreeing to work for the "complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula".

At their first summit in more than a decade, the two sides announced they would seek an agreement to establish "permanent" and "solid" peace on the peninsula.

The declaration included promises to pursue military arms reduction, cease "hostile acts," turn their fortified border into a "peace zone," and seek multilateral talks with other countries, such as the United States.

Comments
 
© Thomson Reuters 2018


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Kim Jong UnMoon Jae-Ininter korean summit

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL 2018Live cricket ScoreIPL Points TableBJP CanditatesIPL ScheduleHonor 10Huawei P20Karnataka Elections Congress Canditates

................................ Advertisement ................................