Trump Selects Hung Cao To Serve As US Navy Secretary

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he plans to nominate Hung Cao to become the next US Navy secretary.
"The Senate needs to confirm this Warfighter, ASAP, so he can continue the fantastic work he has been doing over the past 4 months," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
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