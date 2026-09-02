Advertisement

Apple Maps Changes Lake Ontario To 'Lake America' After Trump's Order

The move by Apple on Tuesday followed a decision by Alphabet late on Saturday to change the name of the lake on its Google Maps for US users

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Apple Maps Changes Lake Ontario To 'Lake America' After Trump's Order

Apple has changed the name of Lake Ontario to "Lake America" on the web version of its Apple Maps following US President Donald Trump's executive order renaming the lake.

The move by Apple on Tuesday followed a decision by Alphabet late on Saturday to change the name of the lake on its Google Maps for US users

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

How may i help you today
Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Apple, Lake America, Donald Trump
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com