Apple Maps Changes Lake Ontario To 'Lake America' After Trump's Order

Apple has changed the name of Lake Ontario to "Lake America" on the web version of its Apple Maps following US President Donald Trump's executive order renaming the lake.
The move by Apple on Tuesday followed a decision by Alphabet late on Saturday to change the name of the lake on its Google Maps for US users
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