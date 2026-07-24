Trump Says Xi Jinping Will Visit US On September 24

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he will discuss artificial intelligence with Chinese President Xi Jinping when he visits the United States on September 24.

Xi's visit comes after the pair met during Trump's trip to China earlier this year. While in Beijing, Trump invited the Chinese leader to the White House.

"President Xi is coming over on September 24th, and we talked about it (artificial intelligence) when I was over in Beijing, and we'll be talking about it again," Trump said.

On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi discussed the need to identify areas of cooperation to lay the ‌groundwork for a "very positive visit".

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