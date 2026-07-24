Trump Says Frozen Iranian Assets Will Pay For Damage To Shipping

President Donald Trump said Thursday that the US would begin using frozen Iranian assets to pay for ships and cargo damaged by strikes in and around the Gulf.

"Please let this statement serve to represent, until further notice, that from this point forth, any and all damages done to Ships, Cargo, or anything related thereto, will be paid for by Iranian Money that the United States has in its possession, and controls," Trump said on Truth social.

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