Donald Trump Says Will Meet With North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un In May Or Early June

"We'll be meeting with them sometime in May or early June and I think there'll be great respect paid by both parties and hopefully we'll be able to make a deal on the de-nuking of North Korea," Trump told reporters at the beginning of a Cabinet meeting.
"They've said so. We've said so," Trump added. "Hopefully, it'll be a relationship that's much different than it's been for many, many years."
North Korea has told the United States it is prepared to discuss the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula when Kim meets Trump, a U.S. official told Reuters on Sunday.
The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said U.S. and North Korean officials have held secret contacts recently in which Pyongyang directly confirmed its willingness to hold the unprecedented summit.
