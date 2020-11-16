Why 'Fake Media'' Continuously Assumes Biden Will be President: Trump

Donald Trump accused the media of supporting Joe Biden during the election campaign.

President Donald Trump has accused the mainstream American media of taking sides and not reflecting on his side of the story, asking as to why does the "Fake News Media" continuously assumes that President-elect Joe Biden will ascend to the presidency next January.

Last week, the mainstream media declared Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden as the winner of the November 3 presidential election and said that Donald Trump has lost.

Donald Trump, however, has refused to concede the election, asserting that he has won. He has filed several lawsuits alleging massive electoral fraud.

Media and state officials have said that they do not have any evidence of large-scale voter fraud. Donald Trump, meanwhile, accused the media of supporting Joe Biden during the election campaign.

"Why does the Fake News Media continuously assume that Joe Biden will ascend to the Presidency, not even allowing our side to show, which we are just getting ready to do, how badly shattered and violated our great Constitution has been in the 2020 election," Donald Trump asked in a tweet on Sunday.

"It was attacked perhaps like never before! The World is watching!" Donald Trump said.

Earlier in the day, Donald Trump said that many of the court cases being filed all over the country are not his, but rather those of people that have seen horrible abuses.

"Our big cases showing the unconstitutionality of the 2020 Election, & the outrage of things that were done to change the outcome, will soon be filled! We won't let a RIGGED ELECTION steal our Country!" he said in another tweet.

For the first time earlier on Sunday, Donald Trump appeared to grudgingly acknowledge that Joe Biden won the closely-fought race for the White House, but indicated that he would not concede and would keep trying to challenge the "rigged" election outcome.

His declaration comes as he and his administration continue to accuse the Democrats of election fraud without evidence and impede the transition. According to the schedule, Joe Biden will be inaugurated as the next US President on January 20.

As per the latest count of the electoral college votes coming from all the 50 states, Joe Biden has 306 of the 538 electoral college votes, which is well above the halfway mark of 270.

Donald Trump, who has 232 electoral college votes, has challenged the election results in various states including Pennsylvania, Nevada, Michigan, Georgia and Arizona. He had demanded a recount in Wisconsin.

As Donald Trump, 74, has refused to concede the election, the transition team of Joe Biden and vice-president-elect Kamala Harris says that the Trump administration is not cooperating with them in transition.

On Thursday, US election officials said the 2020 presidential election was the "most secure in American history", rejecting Donald Trump's fraud claims.