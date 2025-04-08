Trump Says US In "Direct Talks" With Iran Over Nuclear Program

US President Donald Trump said Monday that he has begun "direct talks" with Iran "at almost the highest level" over its nuclear program.

"We have a very big meeting on Saturday, and we're dealing with them directly," he told reporters in the Oval Office during talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"Maybe a deal's going to be made, that would be great. We are meeting very importantly on Saturday, at almost the highest level," he said.

