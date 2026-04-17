Trump Says US And Iran Are Working Together To Clear Mines From Hormuz Strait

In a move that could expand commercial shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, US President Donald Trump said that Iran is removing sea mines from the waterway with the help of the United States.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Iran, with the help of the U.S.A., has removed, or is removing, all sea mines!"

The US Navy currently has one littoral combat ship equipped for mine-clearing operations in the region, along with other military assets capable of performing similar tasks. In addition, two more mine-clearing vessels have been deployed from Japan and are en route to the area.

Last week, the New York Times reported that Iran was unable to fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz because it could not locate all the mines it laid in the waterway to block the passage amid war.

Iran had used small boats to mine Hormuz last month. However, it is not clear whether Iran recorded the mines' placements, the report said.

According to the report, some mines, whose placements were recorded by Iran, had been placed in a way that allowed them to drift or move, making it difficult to locate them.

Strait Of Hormuz "Completely Open"

Earlier in the day, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced that the Strait of Hormuz is "completely open" for all commercial vessels, which was a move welcomed by US President Donald Trump.

Trump, however, said the naval blockade against Iran will remain in "full force" until Tehran reaches an agreement with the US to end the war.

The announcement of the reopening of the vital waterway by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi comes a day after President Trump announced a 10-day ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel, one of the key demands of Iran.

"In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of the ceasefire," Araghchi said in a post on X.

Araghchi, however, said the ships must sail "on the coordinated route as already announced" by the Ports and Maritime Organisation of Iran.

Minutes later, Trump shared the announcement in a post on Truth Social.

"Iran has just announced that the Strait of Iran is fully open and ready for full passage. Thank you!" Trump said, referring to the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump said the Strait of Hormuz "is completely open and ready for business and full passage, but the naval blockade will remain in full force and effect as it pertains to Iran, only, until such time as our transaction with Iran is 100% complete. This process should go very quickly in that most of the points are already negotiated."