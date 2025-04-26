Trump Says Russia, Ukraine "Very Close To A Deal"

US President Donald Trump said Friday that Russia and Ukraine were "very close" to a ceasefire deal, and urged the two sides to meet and finalize it.

"A good day in talks and meetings with Russia and Ukraine. They are very close to a deal, and the two sides should now meet, at very high levels, to 'finish it off'," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform shortly after arriving in Rome, where he will attend Pope Francis's funeral.

