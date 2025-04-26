Advertisement

Trump Says Russia, Ukraine "Very Close To A Deal"

They are very close to a deal, and the two sides should now meet, at very high levels, to 'finish it off'," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform shortly after arriving in Rome, where he will attend Pope Francis's funeral.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Trump Says Russia, Ukraine "Very Close To A Deal"
"A good day in talks and meetings with Russia and Ukraine", Trump said in his statement.
Washington:

US President Donald Trump said Friday that Russia and Ukraine were "very close" to a ceasefire deal, and urged the two sides to meet and finalize it.

"A good day in talks and meetings with Russia and Ukraine. They are very close to a deal, and the two sides should now meet, at very high levels, to 'finish it off'," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform shortly after arriving in Rome, where he will attend Pope Francis's funeral.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Donald Trump, Russia Ukraine War
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now