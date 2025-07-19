Trump Takes Step Forward On Epstein Files, Then Rants About "Left Lunatics"

In a fiery Truth Social post on Saturday, US President Donald Trump announced that he has formally asked the Justice Department to release all grand jury testimony related to the Jeffrey Epstein case-subject to court approval.

But Trump didn't stop there. Taking direct aim at critics and political opponents, he wrote: "With that being said, and even if the Court gave its full and unwavering approval, nothing will be good enough for the troublemakers and radical left lunatics making the request. It will always be more, more, more. MAGA!"

The post comes amid renewed public pressure over the lack of transparency in the Epstein investigation. Critics have long questioned the scope of federal inquiries, especially after the Justice Department concluded there was no client list and reaffirmed Epstein's 2019 jailhouse death as a suicide.

Trump's comments appear to be a pushback against mounting demands from both conservatives and liberals for full disclosure of Epstein's connections with global elites.

While the call to release grand jury material marks a shift from Trump's earlier silence, the tone of his post suggests a deep frustration with what he describes as a politically motivated campaign designed to discredit his administration.

The post has already sparked backlash online, with some saying Trump's comments trivialise legitimate calls for justice. Others within his base have praised the move as a show of transparency-albeit with warnings that political opponents will "never be satisfied."

As the Epstein saga continues to haunt America's political and legal systems, Trump's decision to go public signals that the controversy remains far from over-especially in an election year.

Background on the Epstein Case

Jeffrey Epstein was a wealthy financier and convicted sex offender with high-profile connections across politics, business, and royalty. In 2008, he was convicted in Florida for soliciting sex from a minor but served just 13 months in jail under a controversial plea deal.

In July 2019, Epstein was arrested again-this time on federal charges of sex trafficking minors. Prosecutors accused him of operating a vast network that exploited underage girls at his properties in New York, Florida, and the Virgin Islands.

Just a month later, on August 10, 2019, Epstein was found dead in his jail cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York. His death was ruled a suicide, but circumstances around it-including malfunctioning cameras and a sleeping guard-sparked widespread suspicion and conspiracy theories.

Many have called for the release of Epstein's alleged "client list," believing it could implicate powerful figures. However, a recent Justice Department report concluded there was no such list and no evidence of blackmail.

The lack of transparency, combined with Epstein's extensive connections-including former presidents, royals, and business moguls-has continued to fuel public distrust and demand for accountability.