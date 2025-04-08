Trump Says "Not Looking" At Pause In Tariffs

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he was not looking at a pause on tariffs to allow for negotiations with trading partners but said he would talk to China, Japan and other countries about the duties.

Asked during a White House press availability with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he was open to pausing tariffs, Trump said: "Well, we're not looking at that. We have many, many countries that are coming to negotiate deals with us and they're going to be fair deals. And in certain cases they're going to be paying substantial tariffs. There'll be fair deals."

Trump reiterated his threat to add another 50% tariff on Chinese imports unless that country withdraws its threat to add a 34% tariff on its goods.

