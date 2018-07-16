Donald Trump Says NATO Summit Was 'Truly Great'

Donald Trump received many calls from leaders of NATO countries thanking him for helping to bring the countries together.

World | | Updated: July 16, 2018 13:00 IST
Donald Trump Says NATO Summit Was 'Truly Great'

NATO is now strong & rich!" Donald Trump tweeted.(Reuters)

MOSCOW: 

 US President Donald Trump said in a Twitter post on Monday the NATO summit he attended last week had been a success and was inaccurately reported by much of the media.

"Received many calls from leaders of NATO countries thanking me for helping to bring them together and to get them focused on financial obligations, both present & future. We had a truly great Summit that was inaccurately covered by much of the media. NATO is now strong & rich!" Trump tweeted.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

