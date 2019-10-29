Donald Trump Says ISIS Chief Baghdadi's Top Replacement 'Also Dead'

Donald Trump announced the killing of ISISI chief Baghdadi's top replacement by US forces on Twitter

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said the person likely to be first in line to replace ISIS's slain chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has also been "terminated."

"Just confirmed that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi's number one replacement has been terminated by American troops. Most likely would have taken the top spot - Now he is also Dead!" Trump tweeted.

Trump did not identify the person or give more detail on how he was killed.

