Trump Says Imported Generic Drugs To Face 100% Tariff From August 2028

US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday the imposition of steep tariffs on imported generic drugs from August 2028, a move he said was aimed at onshoring production of such pharmaceutical products.

"Effective August 1st, 2026, all Generic Drugs being brought into the United States will continue to have a TARIFF of ZERO PERCENT for a two year period of time, after which the TARIFF will be raised to 100% for a one year period of time, and 200% thereafter," he said in a post on his Truth Social platform.

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