Trump To Formally Announce Re-Election Bid For President On June 18

US President Donald Trump said Friday that he would formally announce his bid for re-election in 2020 on June 18 at a rally in Florida, with his wife by his side.

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen will also be part of the event in Orlando at the Amway Center arena, Trump said on Twitter.

I will be announcing my Second Term Presidential Run with First Lady Melania, Vice President Mike Pence, and Second Lady Karen Pence on June 18th in Orlando, Florida, at the 20,000 seat Amway Center. Join us for this Historic Rally! Tickets: https://t.co/1krDP2oQvG - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2019

"I will be announcing my Second Term Presidential Run with First Lady Melania, Vice President Mike Pence, and Second Lady Karen Pence on June 18th in Orlando," he said. "Join us for this Historic Rally!"