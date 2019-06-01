Trump To Formally Announce Re-Election Bid For President On June 18

"I will be announcing my Second Term Presidential Run with First Lady Melania, Vice President Mike Pence, and Second Lady Karen Pence on June 18th in Orlando," he said. "Join us for this Historic Rally!"

World | | Updated: June 01, 2019 02:35 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
 
Washington: 

US President Donald Trump said Friday that he would formally announce his bid for re-election in 2020 on June 18 at a rally in Florida, with his wife by his side.

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen will also be part of the event in Orlando at the Amway Center arena, Trump said on Twitter.

"I will be announcing my Second Term Presidential Run with First Lady Melania, Vice President Mike Pence, and Second Lady Karen Pence on June 18th in Orlando," he said. "Join us for this Historic Rally!"



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Donald TrumpDonald Trump President2020 US Elections

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
PM ModiCabinet PortfoliosKarambir SinghMamata BanerjeeNavjot SidhuPreferential Trade StatusNorth KoreaLive NewsWorld Cup 2019World Cup ScheduleWorld Cup Points Table

................................ Advertisement ................................