Trump Says Deal To End US Shutdown Is "Very Good"

US President Donald Trump on Monday praised a "very good" compromise deal to end the longest-ever government shutdown, after several Democratic senators broke ranks to join Republicans.

"We'll be opening up our country very quickly," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

Trump added he would "abide by the deal" and that "the deal is very good," when asked if he would stick to terms that included the reinstatement of federal workers fired during the shutdown.

