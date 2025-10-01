Donald Trump Reposts PM Modi's Message Endorsing His Gaza Plan

US President Donald Trump has reshared Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message extending support to his new plan to end the Gaza conflict. The US President took to his Truth Social platform and reshared PM Modi's endorsement, without adding any words of his own.

On Tuesday, PM Modi backed Trump's 'Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict', saying it provides a viable pathway to long-term and sustainable peace for both Palestinian and Israeli people.

"We welcome President Donald J. Trump's announcement of a comprehensive plan to end the Gaza conflict. It provides a viable pathway to long-term and sustainable peace, security, and development for the Palestinian and Israeli people, as also for the larger West Asian region," PM Modi said in a post on X.

"We hope that all concerned will come together behind President Trump's initiative and support this effort to end conflict and secure peace."

Trump's Gaza Plan

Trump's plan, backed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calls for a ceasefire, the release of hostages by Hamas within 72 hours, a disarmament of the Palestinian militants and a gradual Israeli withdrawal from Gaza. That would be followed by a post-war transitional authority headed by Trump himself.

World powers, including Arab and Muslim nations, welcomed the proposal, but Hamas had yet to issue a response as it reviewed the terms.

The US President on Tuesday gave Hamas an ultimatum of "three or four days" to accept his plan to end the war in Gaza," for their own good, or face severe consequences.

"We have one signature that we need, and that signature will pay in hell if they don't sign," Trump told US generals and admirals gathered at a military base in Quantico, Virginia.

A Palestinian source said on condition of anonymity that Hamas had begun consultations and "the discussions could take several days due to the complexities".