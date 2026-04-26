Donald Trump Pushes 'Ballroom' Agenda With 'Won't Have Happened' Post On Shooting

Donald Trump apparently has a knack for finding an opportunity in adversity. Hours after a man opened fire at an official dinner in a Washington hotel in an alleged assassination attempt on the US President, the politician attempted to push his White House ballroom agenda, arguing that the shooting would never have happened had the "Militarily Top Secret Ballroom" already been constructed.

Trump's plan to construct the 90,000 square-foot structure on the former site of the White House East Wing for $400 million has hit a legal hurdle, which halted the construction. Earlier this month, however, an appellate court allowed his administration to resume construction.

"What happened last night is exactly the reason that our great Military, Secret Service, Law Enforcement, and, for different reasons, every President for the last 150 years, have been DEMANDING that a large, safe, and secure Ballroom be built ON THE GROUNDS OF THE WHITE HOUSE. This event would never have happened with the Militarily Top Secret Ballroom currently under construction at the White House. It cannot be built fast enough!" he wrote on Truth Social.

The Ballroom Hurdle

In March this year, a federal judge asked the Trump administration to halt construction linked to the White House ballroom, saying it mustn't be resumed until the project received a go-ahead from Congress.

Also Read: Trump Evacuated As Shots Fired At White House Dinner, Shooter Arrested

Judge Leon wrote in the judgment that Trump did not have the authority to replace entire sections of the White House without consulting Congress.

After the ruling, Trump wrote on Truth Social that the sprawling building was being built at no cost to the taxpayer.

"The National Trust for Historic Preservation sues me for a Ballroom that is under budget, ahead of schedule, being built at no cost to the Taxpayer, and will be the finest Building of its kind anywhere in the World," he wrote.

In April, the appeals court paused the lower court's order. It was an administrative stay that allowed the court to consider the case more comprehensively. The court will hear the matter again on June 5 and will decide if the construction should be blocked again.

Trump today made a case for the ballroom again, linking it with security within the White House.

"While beautiful, it has every highest level security feature there is, there are no rooms sitting on top for unsecured people to pour in, and it is inside the gates of the most secure building in the World, The White House. The ridiculous Ballroom lawsuit, brought by a woman walking her dog, who has absolutely No Standing to bring such a suit, must be dropped immediately. Nothing should be allowed to interfere with its construction, which is on budget and substantially ahead of schedule!!! Thank you for your attention to this matter," he added.

Attack on Donald Trump

US Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said on Sunday that Trump and officials in his administration were the targets of the suspect who fired on a security agent guarding the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington.

The suspect fired a shotgun at a Secret Service agent at a security checkpoint in the Washington Hilton hotel before being tackled and arrested.

Trump said at a White House briefing later that he was the target of the attack.

The suspect was identified as Cole Tomas Allen, a California resident. He was armed with a shotgun, a handgun and multiple knives. The motivation behind his crime is unknown as of now.

CCTV footage showed that the suspect ran through a security checkpoint, catching security personnel off guard. No shots were fired at the gunman. The dinner was cancelled.

Trump said officials believed he acted alone and was what he described as a "lone wolf".