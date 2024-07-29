'She Got Crushed': Trump Defends Secret Service Agent Amid Criticism

Former US President Donald Trump has praised the woman Secret Service agent for protecting him during an assassination attempt on him at a Pennsylvania rally.

His remarks came days after female US Secret Service agents, who were on stage with Trump during the shooting at his rally on July 13, were criticized for not "properly" protecting someone bigger and taller than themselves, and for not acting in a "professional manner".

"Beautiful person - she was shielding me, everything she could. And she got crushed. And she got criticized by the fake news because she wasn't tall enough," Trump told his supporters at a Minnesota rally on Sunday, Fox News reported.

"Well, you know, she wasn't tall enough. Because I'm tall, and she wasn't tall enough. And she was criticized - she was so brave, she was shielding me with everything, and she wanted to take a bullet because the bullets were flying. Incredible," the Republican presidential candidate was quoted as saying by Fox News.

He called her "so brave" and said she "wanted to take a bullet" for him.

The Secret Service, which is responsible for the protection of current and former US presidents, was under fire after a gunman, identified as 20-year-old nursing home aide Thomas Crooks, opened first at Trump from a roof overlooking the outdoor rally in Butler.

He was shot dead by Secret Service snipers shortly after his bullet injured Trump's right ear.

Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle last week resigned after the agency failed to stop the would-be assassin from wounding Trump.