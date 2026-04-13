"Very Extraordinary Men": Trump Praises Pak's Shehbaz Sharif, Asim Munir

President Donald Trump on Sunday praised Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his army chief, Asim Munir, for hosting the US-Iran talks in Islamabad.

He said the meeting, which ended without a deal between the two countries to end the six-week war in the Middle East, took place through the "kind and very competent leadership" of Sharif and Field Marshal Munir.

"They are very extraordinary men, and continuously thank me for saving 30 to 50 million lives in what would have been a horrendous War with India. I always appreciate hearing that - The amount of Humanity spoken of is incomprehensible," Trump said on Truth Social.

The US President has repeatedly claimed credit for stopping the India-Pakistan conflict last year. India has consistently denied any third-party intervention in the ceasefire.

Trump frequently refers to Munir, a former intelligence chief, as his "favourite field marshal" and has met him at least two times at the White House.

Pakistan helped Iran and the US to come to the negotiating table for their highest-level face-to-face talks in decades to end weeks of war, with Sharif saying Asim Munir played a "key" role.

"Field Marshal Munir through tireless effort, played a key and historic role in extinguishing the flames of war and in bringing both parties to the negotiating table," Sharif said in a televised address a few hours before the talks began on Saturday.

Munir also received and saw off the US and Iranian delegations at the airport.

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This weekend's marathon talks, however, ended with US President JD Vance, who was leading the American delegation, announcing he was leaving without a deal.

While Trump and Vance blamed Iran's refusal to surrender its nuclear ambitions behind the collapse of talks, Tehran called the American demands "unreasonable".

US-Israel-Iran War

The war in the Middle East broke out on February 28 when the US and Israeli forces attacked Iran, killing its supreme leader Ali Khamenei and other senior leaders.

In response, Iran attacked Israel and US military bases in Gulf countries. Israel and the US then continued striking Iranian sites until Donald Trump announced a two-week ceasefire last Tuesday.

Thousands of people have so far been killed across the Middle East in the war.