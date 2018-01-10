Donald Trump On Oprah Winfrey: She Won't Run In 2020 But I'd Win Anyway

"I'll beat Oprah," Trump said of the Oscar-nominated actress and talk show host.
"I like Oprah," he said, adding that he had appeared on her long-running afternoon program.
"I know her very well," he said, before adding: "I don't think she's going to run."
Winfrey's rousing speech at Sunday's Golden Globes Awards ceremony ignited speculation that the billionaire chat show queen is harboring Oval Office ambitions.
Some Democrats -- still reeling from Hillary Clinton's shock loss to Trump in 2016 -- have embraced the idea of having their own celebrity leader.
But there is little indication that the 63-year-old actually wants the job.
"I don't think at this point she is actually considering it," said Winfrey's best friend Gayle King, who is also a television personality, however noting that the actress was "intrigued" by the idea of running.
