'Barely Understandable, So Bad': Trump On Biden's Speech After Exiting Polls

Donald Trump's reaction came after Joe Biden made his first televised address since quitting the race

Donald Trump today launched a scathing attack on Joe Biden after the US President's first televised address since quitting the 2024 US presidential elections.

Trump, who recently survived an assassination attempt on July 13, said that Biden's speech was "barely understandable" and "so bad".

"Crooked Joe Biden's Oval Office speech was barely understandable, and sooo bad!" he posted on social media.

In another post, he also called Biden and US Vice President Kamala Harris, who is poised to be the new Democratic presidential nominee, a "great embarrassment to America".

"Crooked Joe Biden and lying Kamala Harris are a great embarrassment to America - there has never been a time like this," Trump said.

Joe Biden "Passes Torch To Next Generation"

Joe Biden today told Americans that he quit the 2024 US presidential election to unite the country, saying that it was time to pass the torch to "younger voices."

"I have decided the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation. That is the best way to unite our nation," the 81-year-old said in the 11-minute Oval Office speech.

"I revere this office. But I love my country more," he said.

"The defense of democracy, which is at stake, is more important than any title," Biden said.

Join me as I deliver an address from the Oval Office. https://t.co/MPTTLv6nyn — President Biden (@POTUS) July 24, 2024

In his address, he also praised his 59-year-old deputy Kamala Harris.

"She's experienced. She's tough. She's capable," he said.

Joe Biden Bows Out

Joe Biden bowed out of the November 5 US election race earlier this week, giving in to weeks of pressure from his Democratic Party after a disastrous presidential debate performance against Donald Trump raised concerns about his age.

He is the first incumbent US president not to seek reelection since 1968 when Lyndon Johnson, under fire for his handling of the Vietnam War, abruptly pulled out of the campaign.

Biden has also joined James K Polk, James Buchanan, Rutherford B. Hayes, Calvin Coolidge, and Harry Truman as the US presidents who all decided not to stand for a second elected term.