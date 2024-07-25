At Campaign Rally, Trump Calls Kamala Harris A 'Radical Left Lunatic'

Donald Trump said that Kamala Harris will destroy the country if voted to power. 'radical left lunatic'

Donald Trump launched a volley of attacks against US Vice President Kamala Harris Wednesday, calling her a "radical left lunatic" in his first rally since she became the de facto Democratic Party nominee for November's election.

In a speech claiming she was in favor of the "execution" of babies due to her stance on abortions, the former president and Republican nominee said: "She is a radical left lunatic who will destroy our country."

"We're not going to let that happen," he told the crowd in North Carolina.

Trump's speech comes as Harris, 59, hits the campaign trail armed with President Joe Biden's endorsement -- after his historic decision over the weekend not to seek reelection.

The 78-year-old Republican repeatedly attacked Biden over his age but has been forced to pivot as he has now become the oldest nominee in history.

Trump called Harris "the ultra liberal driving force behind every single Biden catastrophe."

He claimed that she wanted "abortions in the eighth and ninth month of pregnancy" as well as "right up until birth and even after birth, the execution of a baby."

Saying Democratic Party bosses were behind Biden's decision to step down, he accused Harris of covering up Biden's "mental unfitness."

Earlier Wednesday, the White House denied it had covered up any possible decline in Biden's health prior to his decision to drop out of the election race.

Harris's candidacy has stirred enthusiasm among Democrats after weeks of turmoil over Biden, who came under pressure after a disastrous debate performance against Trump last month.

