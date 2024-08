Republican US presidential candidate Donald Trump on Thursday offered to meet Kamala Harris in three televised debates in September, in what would be first match-ups between the two.

"I hope she agrees," Trump told a news conference, after he said he had agreed to debates with television networks on September 4, 10 and 25.

