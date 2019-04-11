Donald Trump, Moon Jae-In To Discuss ''Further Meetings'' With Kim Jong Un

Trump extended his wishes to Kim in remarks with Moon by his side. (File)

US President Donald Trump said he and South Korean President Moon Jae-in will discuss North Korea during their White House meeting on Thursday, including potential additional summits with the North's leader, Kim Jong Un.

Trump said good things have come out of negotiations with North Korea even though Washington did not get what it wanted from the meetings with Kim. He said great progress was made and that he got to know and respect the North Korean leader.

Moon was in Washington for talks that he hoped would help put denuclearization with North Korea back on track after a failed summit between the United States and North Korean leaders in February.

Ahead of his trip, aides to Moon stressed the need to revive U.S.-North Korea talks as soon as possible after a second summit between Trump and Kim collapsed in Hanoi on Feb. 28.

Trump extended his wishes to Kim in remarks with Moon by his side, while Moon told Trump that there was a dramatic turnaround in the situation on the Korean Peninsula after Trump's first meeting with Kim.

Moon said he believed Trump's diplomacy has led to a reduction in military tension and he believes the issues can be resolved through dialogue.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.