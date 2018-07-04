Donald Trump Makes A Surprise Entry At A Wedding In New Jersey

Donald Trump crashes into a wedding in New Jersey.

US President Donald Trump surprised the guests as he gate-crashed into a wedding at Trump National Golf Course in Bedminster Township in New Jersey during the weekend.



He greeted and wished the bride and groom - Gerald Papa and Jenna Buchholtz - and also got pictures clicked with them.



The President flew in on his Marine One chopper and popped in to greet their guests, unannounced, witnesses told TMZ, a tabloid news website, adding that the President also pecked the bride on the cheek before heading upstairs.





Guests shared pictures of Donald Trump at the wedding on social networking sites:

This is not the first time that President Trump has made a surprise visit to a wedding at Golf Course. He has the reputation of being the "wedding present" for the bride and groom as he visits unannounced.

Guests at Trump's Jersey golf club say he stopped by a wedding there last night. pic.twitter.com/d3TylWijsA - Hunter Walker (@hunterw) October 1, 2017