Donald Trump Makes A Surprise Entry At A Wedding In New Jersey

US President Donald Trump greeted and wished the bride and groom and also got pictures clicked with them.

World | Edited by (with inputs from ANI) | Updated: July 04, 2018 11:02 IST
Donald Trump crashes into a wedding in New Jersey.

Washington: 

US President Donald Trump surprised the guests as he gate-crashed into a wedding at Trump National Golf Course in Bedminster Township in New Jersey during the weekend.

He greeted and wished the bride and groom - Gerald Papa and Jenna Buchholtz - and also got pictures clicked with them.

The President flew in on his Marine One chopper and popped in to greet their guests, unannounced, witnesses told TMZ, a tabloid news website, adding that the President also pecked the bride on the cheek before heading upstairs.

Guests shared pictures of Donald Trump at the wedding on social networking sites:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 

This is not the first time that President Trump has made a surprise visit to a wedding at Golf Course. He has the reputation of being the "wedding present" for the bride and groom as he visits unannounced.

