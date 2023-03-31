Donald Trump Indicted Over Hush Money: Here Are Other Criminal Enquiries He Is Facing

Many other cases have ben filed against former US President Donald Trump.

Former US President Donald Trump was indicted by a grand jury on Friday in a case where hush money was paid to porn star Stormy Daniels during his 2016 campaign. He is the first former US President to face criminal charge. Mr Trump slammed the prosecutors and his political opponents, calling it a "witch-hunt". Stormy Daniels, meanwhile, welcomed the verdict saying this proves no one is above the law. Later, on Twitter, she thanked people for the "support and love" extended to her.

But this is not the only case Mr Trump was facing. He has under scrutiny of the Department of Justice (DoJ) for attempted election subversion and incitement of the January 6, 2021 attack on US Congress.

Investigators are probing Mr Trump's role in provoking the violence as part of a broader alleged effort to cling to power after losing the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden.

In the latest development in the case, a US judge has ordered former vice president Mike Pence to testify about his conversations with Donald Trump leading up to the 2021 assault on the Capitol. However, Mr Pence can decline to discuss his actions on the day of the insurrection itself, news agency AFP said. The incident was linked to several deaths, left more than 100 police officers wounded and led to more than 1,000 arrests.

Separately, Mr Trump is also facing a federal investigation into his handling of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida after leaving office. The prosecutors are looking at whether the former US President willfully retained national security information and obstructed justice.

The federal appeals court has rejected Trump team's twin efforts to block its order asking the former US President's main lawyer to provide his notes and audio transcripts.

In June, lawyer Evan Corcoran searched Mar-a-Lago and produced about 30 documents with classified markings to the justice department.

Mr Trump is also under investigation in Georgia for alleged attempted election inference. In that case, Fulton county prosecutor, Fani Willis, has requested a grand jury. It recommended indictments, against whom is not known.

The former president also faces a defamation trial arising from an allegation of rape made by the writer E Jean Carroll, an allegation Mr Trump denies.