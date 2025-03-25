Trump Goes To Supreme Court To Resist Rehiring Fired Federal Workers

President Donald Trump asked the Supreme Court Monday to block a ruling by a lower court that demanded the White House rehire thousands of fired government workers.

The administration has been thwarted or held up by judges in a number of its signature policy initiatives, including on immigration and upending government spending.

A California judge had ordered the White House to reinstate the more than 16,000 probationary workers the Trump administration let go as part of its push to slash the federal wage bill.

In a filing, Trump's acting Solicitor General Sarah Harris wrote that "the court's extraordinary reinstatement order violates the separation of powers, arrogating to a single district court the executive branch's powers of personnel management on the flimsiest of grounds and the hastiest of timelines.

"This Court should stop the ongoing assault on the constitutional structure before further damage is wrought."

Harris complained that "in the two months since Inauguration Day, district courts have issued more than 40 injunctions... against the Executive Branch."

She said that the courts had in contrast issued just 14 universal injunctions against the federal government during the first three years of President Joe Biden's term.

In a further setback, a Maryland federal judge barred senior officials at the Education Department and the Office of Personnel Management Monday from giving Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) sensitive documents while a privacy lawsuit is ongoing.

Musk is an unelected tycoon who has led the Trump administration's ruthless cost-cutting drive at the head of DOGE.

