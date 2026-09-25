Donald Trump Gifts Xi Jinping A Bald Eagle Statue. What It Symbolises

Chinese President Xi Jinping received a symbolic gift from his US counterpart during a state dinner at the White House on Thursday. Donald Trump presented him with a roughly three-foot-tall sculpture of a bald eagle.

The statue was placed on a podium during the dinner. Trump said it was designed by an American artist in collaboration with him and First Lady Melania Trump. The bald eagle was chosen because it is the national symbol of the United States.

Trump said the bird represents America's "free and soaring spirit" and said he hoped the statue would find a good place in Beijing.

"I present President Xi with a gift made by an extraordinary American artist... designed in personal collaboration with Melania and myself," Trump said while presenting the gift.

"The bald eagle is a national symbol of the United States and an embodiment of the free and soaring spirit of America. We hope it'll find a nice place, a wonderful place in Beijing," he added.

The gift came during Xi's three-day visit to Washington. Trump and Xi held talks at the White House earlier in the day before attending the state dinner, which was also attended by senior officials and several prominent US business and technology leaders.

The two leaders discussed several issues linked to US-China relations, including trade, technology and artificial intelligence. Xi said the two sides had held “sincere and in-depth exchanges” and reached a common understanding on several issues.

Gifts have also been a notable part of Trump's presidency. During his time in office, he has received several expensive and unusual gifts, including a luxury private jet, an engraved gold bar and a gold ring covered with diamonds and other jewels.

Xi also announced that two giant pandas, Ping Ping and Fu Shuang, would soon travel to Zoo Atlanta as part of a broader gesture of friendship between China and the US.

"The giant panda have been an envoy of friendship between the Chinese and the Americans. In a few days, two pandas - Ping Ping and Fu Shuang - will come to their new home in Zoo Atlanta and meet with the American people," Xi said.

He also announced a new student exchange programme under which 100,000 US students are expected to study in China over five years.