Donald Trump Feels US-China Trade Talks 'Going To Be Very Successful'

Donald Trump has said he will meet China's Xi Jinping at G20 summit next month. (File)

US President Donald Trump said on Monday he was optimistic about resolving the US trade dispute with China.

Speaking at a White House dinner, Trump noted that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who was attending the event, returned from trade talks in China two weeks ago.

"He just got back from China. We'll let you know in about three or four weeks whether of not it was successful. ... But I have a feeling it's going to be very successful," Trump said.

