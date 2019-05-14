Donald Trump Feels US-China Trade Talks "Going To Be Very Successful"

Speaking at a White House dinner, Donald Trump said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin returned from trade talks in China two weeks ago.

World | | Updated: May 14, 2019 10:43 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Donald Trump Feels US-China Trade Talks 'Going To Be Very Successful'

Donald Trump has said he will meet China's Xi Jinping at G20 summit next month. (File)


WASHINGTON: 

US President Donald Trump said on Monday he was optimistic about resolving the US trade dispute with China.

Speaking at a White House dinner, Trump noted that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who was attending the event, returned from trade talks in China two weeks ago.

"He just got back from China. We'll let you know in about three or four weeks whether of not it was successful. ... But I have a feeling it's going to be very successful," Trump said.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)


Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Donald TrumpTrade talksChina

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
PM ModiJet AirwaysRiteish DeshmukhUrmila MatondkarSri LankaF-21Hero BikesElections 2019Live NewsElection ResultsWorld Cup 2019Entertainment NewsRamadan Time TableCricket World CupOnePlus 7OnePlus 7 ProNote 7 Pro

................................ Advertisement ................................