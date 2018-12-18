Donald Trump Directs Pentagon To Create "Space Command"

The new command is separate from Trump's goal to build an entirely new branch of the military called "Space Force," but could be a step in that direction.

World | | Updated: December 18, 2018 21:28 IST
Trump said this in a memo to Defense Secretary Defense Jim Mattis.


US President Donald Trump on Tuesday ordered the creation of "Space Command," a new organizational structure within the Pentagon that will have overall control of military space operations.

"I direct the establishment, consistent with United States law, of United States Space Command as a functional Unified Combatant Command," Trump said in a memo to Defense Secretary Defense Jim Mattis.

The new command is separate from Trump's goal to build an entirely new branch of the military called "Space Force," but could be a step in that direction.



