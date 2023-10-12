Donald Trump Demands Apology From Forbes After Being Cut From Richest Americans List

He was on the list from 1996 to 2021.

Former US President Donald Trump has demanded a ''full apology'' from Forbes Magazine after it dropped him from its list of the 400 wealthiest people in the US for the second time in three years. He also attacked senior editor Dan Alexander and called him ''psycho'' for the ''many false and libelous articles'' the magazine has written about him. He further accused Forbes of being owned by China, and wrote China would do anything to stop “MAGA.”

Mr Trump took to TruthSocial and wrote, ''I hereby demand a full apology from the failing Forbes Magazine, and their third rate psycho writer, Dan Alexander, for the many false and libelous articles they have written about me, and for the cooperation they have given to the Racist and Incompetent A.G. of New York State, Peekaboo James. You see, Forbes is owned by the Communist Chinese Government, and China will do anything to stop MAGA. Forbes, a Globalist ''Rag,'' is a propaganda play against TRUMP. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!''

See the post here:

The magazine announced last week Mr. Trump had fallen off the list of its 400 richest Americans for the second time in three years. Notably, Forbes estimated Mr Trump was worth $2.6 billion but that was $300 million short of what was required to make the list.

''It takes $2.9 billion to make the cut, up from $2.7 billion a year ago, also tying for the highest ever. Forbes calculated net worths using stock prices from September 8, 2023,'' the magazine wrote.

It comes as the former president faces a $250 million civil fraud trial in New York, where he is charged with inflating the value of his assets. His net worth is down by $600 million from a year ago, according to the Forbes list.

The magazine said that his social media platform Truth Social is the biggest reason for his decrease in net worth. ''Trump once envisioned a significant percentage of the country logging onto the platform. But that never happened. Roughly 6.5 million have signed up so far, about 1% of the total on X (né Twitter). Trump's 90% stake in Truth Social's parent company has plummeted in value from an estimated $730 million to less than $100 million,'' the magazine wrote.

According to The Hill, he was put onto The Forbes 400 list in 1996 where he remained until 2021.

Meanwhile, in a campaign speech in New Hampshire on Monday, the ex-US president held Joe Biden accountable for the deadly Hamas attack on Israel that occurred over the weekend. He said that such events would not have occurred under his leadership.

"Vicious. Young children were just slaughtered... When I was your president, we had peace through strength, and now we have weakness, conflict, and chaos. The atrocities we're witnessing in Israel would never have happened if I were president'', he said.