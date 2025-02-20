Trump Declares Himself "King" After Move Snubbing New York Governor

A recent declaration by Donald Trump has raised questions about his views on presidential authority. In a statement on Truth Social, Trump proclaimed himself "king" after his administration's efforts to dismantle New York City's congestion pricing program. This program, designed to raise funds for the city's aging mass transit system, has been a point of contention between Trump's administration and local authorities.



Trump's announcement, which included the phrase "CONGESTION PRICING IS DEAD. Manhattan, and all of New York, is SAVED. LONG LIVE THE KING!" was further amplified by the White House's official X account. The account shared a mock Time magazine cover featuring Trump adorned with a crown and the caption "long live the king." Adding to the controversy, White House deputy chief of staff Taylor Budowich shared an AI-generated image of Trump wearing a crown and regal cape.

"CONGESTION PRICING IS DEAD. Manhattan, and all of New York, is SAVED. LONG LIVE THE KING!"

–President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/IMr4tq0sMB — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 19, 2025

In a letter to New York Governor Kathy Hochul, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy expressed the president's objections to the congestion pricing program, labeling it "backwards and unfair" and a "slap in the face to working-class Americans and small business owners." Duffy claimed that federal officials would discuss plans with the state for the "orderly cessation of toll operations."

Governor Hochul swiftly responded, emphasising the importance of public transit in New York City and its economic future. She highlighted the program's success, noting that vehicle congestion has "dropped dramatically and commuters are getting to work faster than ever" since its implementation. Hochul also took a jab at Trump's monarch declaration, stating, "We are a nation of laws, not ruled by a king. We'll see you in court."

During a press conference, Hochul further rejected Trump's claims, saying, "New York hasn't laboured under a king in over 250 years, and we are not - we sure as hell are not going to start now." She emphasised the city's history of resilience and its willingness to stand up to authoritarianism. "In case you don't know New Yorkers, when we're in a fight, we don't back down, not now, not ever", she added.

Trump's "king" declaration follows his earlier statement that "he who saves his Country does not violate any Law," which was shared by White House X accounts.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority has sued Duffy and federal transportation officials, arguing that the Trump administration's attempt to terminate the congestion pricing program was unlawful and motivated by political reasons. This lawsuit is just one of many challenges facing Trump's administration, which has been accused of attempting to shred court orders and ignite a constitutional crisis.

