World Leaders Wish Donald Trump, Melania Speedy Recovery From COVID-19

Donald Trump Coronavirus: British PM Boris Johnson was among those who wished the US President.

World leaders wished Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump a speedy recovery after the US President announced that the both of them had tested positive for coronavirus, a month before the US elections. Mr Trump, 74, was described by his doctor as feeling "well" and able to perform his duties while quarantining in the White House.

Melania Trump, 50, too will remain in quarantine in the White House

"Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! (sic)," the US President tweeted.

The American president testing positive for the highly contagious virus has become the biggest talking point on social media as thousands of people wished him a quick recovery.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who too had tested positive for the virus this year, wished US President and the First Lady a rapid recovery. "My best wishes to President Trump and the First Lady. Hope they both have a speedy recovery from coronavirus," Mr Johnson tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished Mr Trump and Melania Trump quick recovery. "Wishing my friend @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS a quick recovery and good health," PM Modi tweeted.

The news of Mr Trump and the First Lady testing positive came right after one of his closest advisors, Hope Hicks, was reported Thursday to have come down with the virus. Ms Hicks traveled with Mr Trump to Cleveland for his first debate with Joe Biden earlier this week. She was with him again for a campaign rally in Minnesota on Wednesday.

WHO (World Health Organization) chief Tedros Adhanom wished the US President "full and speedy recovery".

Russia wishes Mr Trump a "speedy recovery", the Kremlin spokesperson said. "Of course we wish President Trump a speedy and easy recovery," President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted, "Like millions of Israelis, Sara and I are thinking of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump and wish our friends a full and speedy recovery."

Others who sent their wishes to the couple includes European Union chief Charles Michel and Polish President Andrzej Duda.

US Vice President Mike Pence said millions across America were praying for the full and swift recovery of the president and his wife.

"Karen and I send our love and prayers to our dear friends President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS Melania Trump. We join millions across America praying for their full and swift recovery. God bless you President Trump & our wonderful First Lady Melania," Mr Pence tweeted.